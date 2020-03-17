A trio of Redwood Valley wrestlers were recently named to the Big South All-Conference team for the 2019-20 campaign.

Seniors Kaleb Haase and Adam Bommersbach and junior Carter Brandt were all honored with the recognition.

Haase went a perfect 41-0 on the way to capture the Class AA state championship at heavyweight. He became the first Cardinal to win a state wrestling title since Duane Heiling back in 1981.

Bommersbach finished with a record of 28-7 and finished third overall at 195 pounds at the Section 3AA meet.

Brandt had a solid season, finishing with a mark of 28-12 and earning a fifth-place finish at the Section 3AA meet in the tough 106 pound weight class.