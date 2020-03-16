Organizations, agencies, businesses provide updates on their situations

The following is a rundown on the latest information from a variety of agencies, businesses and organizations regarding the COVID-19/coronavirus and how the pandemic is impacting Crookston and the surrounding area. For more detailed information from some of Crookston’s larger agencies and organizations, see page 7 of today’s Times.

• The Centers for Disease Control is recommending the cancelation or postponement of any event involving 50 or more people for the next 10 weeks. The recommendation at this point does not include education-related activities or businesses.

• The Minnesota Department of Health has a hotline for questions the public has about COVID-19. The hotline is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 651-201-3920.

• Crookston’s Lake Agassiz Regional Library branch will remain open as of now, but all events, programs, homebound deliveries and meetings are canceled through March 31.

• Northwestern Mental Health Center in Crookston encourages the public to contact them with COVID-19 questions and concerns at communication@nwmhc.org. If you are feeling distressed or want additional support during this time, call NWMHC’s 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 800-282-5005 or contact a Trained Crisis Counselor by texting MN to 741741.

• Until further notice, the Crookston American Legion is suspending all gaming activities. This includes bingo at the Crookston VFW and pulltabs at the Crookston Inn & Convention Center.

• Interim City of Crookston Administrator Angel Weasner says the City of Crookston is encouraging all businesses in the City of Crookston to follow the strategies in the attachment from the State of Minnesota Department of Health. City administration is working closely with the City's Emergency Manager and Polk County Public Health. The City also participating in participating in following many of the listed strategies, Weasner says.

• Various local businesses that serve food or beverages and have customers and staff coming in and out during the days and evenings have reached out to say that they, too, are closely monitoring the situation, encouraging intensive hand-washing and are disinfecting equipment, surfaces and spaces frequently. The businesses that have contacted the Times remain open at this time.