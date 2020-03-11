The Renville County HRA/EDA is accepting applications for the business innovation grant program until April 10, 2020.

The program was designed to assist businesses in Renville County with business development and growth opportunities.

The maximum grant amount is $3,000, and a minimum one-to-one contribution match from the business or other funds is required.

The project must have the potential to create or retain jobs or be intended to increase the revenues of local businesses. Eligible uses include: equipment purchases or upgrades; capital improvements; purchase, construction, renovation or expansion of buildings; development or promotion of new product lines; commercial blight; professional development or employee training (tuition only) and information technology upgrades.

Applications are scored based on need, leveraging of other funds, potential impact on Renville County, realism of the project and timetable of the project.

To view the full list of guidelines or for a grant application, visit www.Renville.com, or call (320) 523-3656.

The Renville County HRA/EDA works to keep the county strong by fostering business growth and development, promoting tourism and recreation, and providing housing opportunities for county residents.