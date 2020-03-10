On Monday night at the Armstrong Auditorium, violinist Kerson Leong— along with pianist Tomomi Sato— dazzled with their musical talents.



Leong, just 23, started his rise as a violinist in 2010 after winning major youth competitions. Despite his youth, Leong has played in some of the world's most famous venues, including Cargenie Hall, the Auditorium du Louvre, Wigmore Hall, and the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, and other venues around the globe.

He has also worked alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Oslo Philharmonic, and the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, among others.

Joining Leong, Sato has a distinguished career as both a solo and collaborative pianist. She has performed in the Los Angeles Beach Festival Orchestra and Bellflower Symphony and many other venues in the United States, Asia, and South America.

Setlist:

Vocalise from Romances, Op34

Estrellita (Mexican Folk Song "Little Star")

Hungarian Dance #1

Leibeslied & Tambourine Chinois

Zigeunerweisen

Chaconne in G Minor

Theme, "Schindler's List"

Larghetto, Sonatina in G Major "Indian"

Romanian Folk Dances

Introduction and Tarantella, Op43

Sabre Dance, "Gayane"

Meditation, "Thais"

Czardas

Libertango