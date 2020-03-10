Can a vehicle with a Minnesota collector plate be driven legally in Arizona? Is it legal to drive it too and from both states?

The general rule is states honor the registered vehicle and registration laws from the state where the vehicle is registered. So as long as you’re legal in Minnesota you will be fine on your drive to Arizona.

There are several different requirements for “collector” license plates. The vehicle needs to be at least 20 years old or older. The owner shall also prove that they also have one or more vehicles with regular license plates. The vehicle is owned and operated solely as a collector’s item, and is not for general transportation purposes.

What are general transportation purposes?

To law enforcement, it means the vehicle can be driven to show it, but you cannot use it to go to work, school, shopping or other everyday activities. It is going to be a judgment call on the part of the officer, but the intent of the law is to only use it for fairs, shows, etc. and not as another vehicle for your family.

An owner is responsible for maintaining the proper registration on the vehicle.

Violations include:

• “Improper use of registration” – a misdemeanor (90 days and/or $1,000 fine).

• “Intent to escape tax” – a gross misdemeanor (up to one year and/or $3,000 fine) depending on the situation.

Those using the vehicle for other purposes should purchase the standard Minnesota plates for it.

What follows is a list of some of the other common special plates that can be applied for:

• Pioneer plates for vehicles made before 1936.

• Classic plates for vehicles made from 1925-48.

• Collector plates for vehicles at least 20 years old and made after 1935.

• Street rod plates for vehicles made before 1949 or made to look like a vehicle from before 1949.

• Classic motorcycle plates for motorcycles that are 20 years old or older.

• Original Minnesota plates for any collector vehicle or vehicle 20 years old or older.

You can avoid a ticket – and a crash – if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send them to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN, 55901-5848, or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.