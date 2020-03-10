The 5th annual Crazy Bingo to combat A.L.S. will take place on Saturday, March 14th in memory of Corinne Brown at Legion in St. James.

Doors open at 2:00 p.m., with kids bingo starting a 3:00 p.m. and adult bingo starting at 3:30 p.m., with a chance to win prizes.

In 2018, the event raised over $10,000, with the proceeds going to the Mankato Walk to Defeat A.L.S.

In 2019, Gus’ Freinds raised $17,000 through various fundraisers.

The team raised the most money out of all teams at the Mankato Walk to Defeat ALS.

“The support we get is very satisfying and humbling,” said Bill Brown “I’ve always been in awe of how St. James comes together to support events like this. People turn out and are so generous.”

A total of $105K has been raised by Gus’ Freinds.

“This is our relay for life.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, affects motor nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over time, the signals from the neurons do not get sent to muscles in the body, leading to atrophy.

5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS every year. The life expectancy of a person diagnosed with ALS is 2-5 years.

There is no cure for ALS.

To donate and support finding a cure for ALS in memory of Corinne Brown, go to: http://webmn.alsa.org/site/TR?team_id=376853&fr_id=13537&pg=team

In addition to prizes won, there will also be a silent auction and a bake sale. Silent auction and raffle items: toolbox from Westin, collector toy tractors, big screen TV, bicycles, themed gift baskets (movie, wine, and chocolate). Four 1/2 hogs will be given to black-out winners.