Kunstleben hosts open house at Santosha Studio on South Broadway

Santosha Studio, a new yoga studio owned by Amber Kunstleben, has opened in downtown Crookston in the former Joyful Heart Photography space. Kunstleben held an open house for the community Sunday and offered 20-percent off their first class, plus gave “sneak peeks” into the classes that will be offered.

When asked how long she’s been practicing yoga, Kunstleben told the Times she got into it after the birth of her son five years ago. She said it helped her with health issues and, after a variety of classes at a studio in Grand Forks, someone asked her if she’d ever be interested in becoming certified.

Kunstleben finished certification in February and put a post out on social media about a potential yoga studio space when Joyful Heart’s Nicole Wandrie reached out to her about her photography studio’s move and the opening on 112 South Broadway. The rest, they say, is history.

Classes at Santosha Studio are now open for booking at www.vagaro.com/SantoshaStudio or on the Vagaro app, even if it’s last minute. One thing Kunstleben noted is that the “Yoga Shred” class is more of a work-out than a “calm” yoga class so interested parties should keep that in mind.

Kunstleben’s studio schedule for the next week is as follows:

• Monday, March 9 - Gentle Yoga (6-6:45 a.m.)

Yoga Shred (8-8:45 p.m.)

• Tuesday, March 10 - Gentle Yoga (6-6:45 a.m.)

• Wednesday, March 11 - Yoga Shred (6-6:45 a.m.)

Gentle Yoga (7:30-8:30 p.m.)

• Thursday, March 12 - Vinyasa Flow Class (6-6:45 a.m.)

Gentle Yoga Stretch (5:15-6:15 p.m.)

• Friday, March 13 - Gentle Yoga (6-7 a.m.)

Vinyasa Flow (5:30-6:30 p.m.)

• Saturday, March 14 - Gentle Yoga (9-10 a.m.)

• Sunday, March 15 - Vinyasa Flow (2-3 p.m.)