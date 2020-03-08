Southern Minnesota’s Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held at Minnesota State University, Mankato on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Southern Minnesota’s Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held at Minnesota State University, Mankato on Saturday, Feb. 29. Eight students from Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s competed with papers and/or projects they have been working on since the beginning of the school year. Their teacher Patti Braulick said science fair projects are the culmination of hard work and persistent investigation — the process allows students to share their interests and gives them the opportunity to be interviewed by the judges who are scientists, engineers, doctors, and others with scientific interests.

Choosing to do a science fair project significantly contributes to the education of each student as they research, design and pursue a project of personal interest. Participation in science fair can mean the beginning of a life-long fascination with science and introduces them to careers in science and engineering.

Each of the St. Mary’s students earned advancement to a White Ribbon State Science and Engineering Fair Award, signifying that their project qualified to represent the Southern Region at the Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair. The state science fair will be held at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School, in St. Louis Park, from March 26 to 28.

Unfortunately, one St. Mary’s student who qualified for the Regional Science Fair, Wyatt Pollard, was ill and could not attend and have his project judged.

Following a list of the students, their projects and awards earned — in addition to the state qualifying White Ribbon — at the Southern Minnesota Regional Science Fair.

7th graders:

George Schwint, Which Type of Glue Creates the Best Bond Between Two Pieces of Wood? Awards: Medallion and certificate for the most outstanding exhibit in Materials Science from the ASM Materials Education Foundation; Blue Ribbon — signifies the project met expectations and was superior in his category.

Maria Schwartz, Analysis of the Frequency of Detection of PRRSv, Rotavirus, Parvovirus with Air Collection and Other Methods. Awards: United States Army Award for an outstanding science and engineering fair project. Blue Ribbon — signifies the project met expectations and was superior in her category.

Lyndsey Sellner, Does the Type of Fabric Affect the Brightness of the Dye? Awards: Purple Ribbon — signifies a top scoring, excellent project which exceeds expectations.

8th grader:

Noah Simonsen, Do Different Apps Affect the Amount of Mobile Data Used in a Certain Period of Time? Awards: CSET Achievement Award for Excellence with a project in Computer Information Science. Purple Ribbon — signifies a top scoring, excellent project which exceeds expectations.

Liz Schwint and Annika Nosbush, The Effects of Tillage Depth on the Transmission of Nitrates Through Soil Macropores. Awards: Genius Olympiad (International High School Project Fair on Environment) in honor of a project that displays excellent work on the environment with the opportunity to participate in GENIUS Olympiad 2020. Ag Star Award, for the best project relating to agriculture and/or the environment. This award included a medal and monetary award. Janice Guldan Alternative Agriculture and Sustainability Award, a monetary award for a project with a focus on a non-commercial farming practice and/or sustainability in agricultural. Purple Ribbon — signifies a top scoring, excellent project which exceeds expectations. Purple Research Paper Award for a top scoring, excellent paper presentation. White Ribbon State Symposium Award – signifies the paper presentation has qualified to represent the Southern Region at the 44th Annual Tri-State Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, held in conjunction with the state science fair.

10th graders:

Natalie Marti, Do Enzyme Applications Affect the Tenderness of Meat? Awards: Purple Ribbon — signifies a top scoring, excellent project which exceeds expectations.

Sophie Kyllonen, Does the Type of Pulley Affect Grip Strength and Range of Motion? Awards: CSET Achievement Award for Excellence with a project in Electrical and Computer Engineering and Technology. The Office of Naval Research Naval Award — certificate, medallion and monetary award — from the United States Navy and Marine Corps for projects that demonstrate abilities in the sciences and who have conveyed dedication, creativity and enthusiasm for continuing interests in the sciences or engineering. Purple Ribbon — signifies a top scoring, excellent project which exceeds expectations.