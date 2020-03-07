50 years ago

March 1970

• Redwood Falls residents rushed to the city dump to search through belongings from the house of the late Emma Mueller after they were hauled away as trash. It seems a rumor flashed around town that thousands of dollars in cash had been tucked away in Muller’s furniture and other belongings, although no one apparently discovered any.

• The Redwood Falls Board of Education approved the start of a new vocational education center based at the school – but couldn’t move ahead until another six school districts all agreed.

• The 1966 Cadillac ambulance which had been used by the Redwood Falls Fire Department was purchased by the City of Morgan for $5,400.

25 years ago

March 1995

• Redwood County public health nurses traveled to Mankato to volunteer at a mass immunization campaign to prevent a meningitis outbreak.

• The North Redwood city council approved the proposed consolidation of the town with Redwood Falls, meaning the two towns would legally merge Jan. 1, 1997.

• The Cardinals basketball team won the sub-section opener over Canby by 41 points, 77-36.

• Redwood Gazette publisher Rick Peterson proposed a scientific theory: 10 degrees below average in March is actually a lot colder than 10 degrees below average in January.

• Otto Zick, 78, was still the caretaker at the Redwood Falls airport despite his lifelong dislike of airplanes and flying. He said chatting with the pilots made it all worthwhile.

10 years ago

March 2010

• George Ramseth, principal of Redwood Falls High School from 1946-73, died at the age of 100. Several weeks before Ramseth died, he stopped by the Gazette to renew his subscription for two years, the maximum time allowed.

• The Redwood County Relay For Life organizers learned that in 2009, Redwood County was eighth in the nation at per capita earnings for donations.

• Brent Prouty and Paul Swoboda became the new promoters at the Redwood Speedway.

• The Redwood Valley Singers – Kathleen Perry, Brooke May, Nikki Tatge and Katie Ellingworth – performed the National Anthem at the state wrestling tournament. They also were among 1,200 people to audition to sing the National Anthem at an upcoming Twins game.

