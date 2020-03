Students are poised to visit Italy and Greece over 10 days in June.

The Crookston Masonic Lodge #141 has donated $1,480 to the 2020 Crookston High School student trip to Europe. Teacher Shelly Thomforde and students going on the trip in June accepted the donation from George French and Lester Wilkens.

