An impressive first half display helped host Redwood Valley coast to a 92-74 win over visiting ACGC Saturday night (Feb. 29) in the opening round of Section 3AA-North boys basketball action.

The Cardinals (18-9) scored 58 first half points and would lead 58-39 at the half to put the outmanned Falcons away.

With the victory the Cards – the defending Section 3AA champs – advance to face Morris Area/CA (16-10) in an interesting semifinal match-up at 7:30 p.m. today (March 5) in Willmar.

The Tigers opened the season 2-5 but reclaimed their season with a seven game win streak in January. The Tigers – who defeated New London/Spicer 80-49 in opening round Section action – topped Redwood Valley 72-69 Feb. 8 and also took down North top-seed Minnewaska Area 67-60.

Redwood Valley will enter the contest winners of five straight and eight of their past 10 as they look to reach the North title game for the second straight season.

Saturday night in the Cards win over ACGC, the home team shot nearly 54 percent from the floor (35-of-65) and were 10-of-21 from long range.

A 37-21 rebounding edge was also a key factor and the Cards also had 24 assists to just 14 for the Falcons.

The Cards have been balanced all season offensively, and they proved that again in the win as four players had 14 or more points led by Carter Guetter who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and two assists. Bryant Haas had a solid night, going 8-of-12 from the floor on the way to 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocked shots.

Carson Woodford added a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Alex Lang added 14 points and five boards.

Connor Josephson finished with nine points, five rebounds and four assists, and Zack Paulsen-Reck added six points. Drew Lundeen had three points, two assists and two steals, and Jahger Bill had two points.

- Photo courtesy of Jon Markuson