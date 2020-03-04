Record-setting rain in September and October 2019 led to an extremely challenging fall for Red River Valley farmers. Many corn fields were not harvested before snow began to accumulate and many acres of sugar beets and potatoes stayed in the ground. Fall field operations (tillage, fertilizer application, harvest in some cases) have been added to spring’s to-do list.

While many would like to put the 2019 behind them, farmers will be fighting 2019 soil compaction for years to come. Join University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Wheat Growers and your friends and neighbors at a Residue, Ruts & Regrets workshop. Learn about what the latest research may suggest regarding equipment options to help you manage residue and fill ruts.

The workshop will be held in Crookston on March 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. in Bede Ballroom at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

