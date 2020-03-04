Sanders is a distant second in Tuesday primary

Polk County’s final unofficial results didn’t arrive until nearly 11 p.m. Tuesday during Minnesota’s Presidential Primary, but former Vice President Joe Biden took Minnesota edging out Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Voters might have responded to Monday’s endorsement of Biden by Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race the night before the 14-state Super Tuesday primaries. According to the Star Tribune, Klobuchar had been favored to win Minnesota in recent polls.

Of the 82 precincts counted in Polk County and 16,508 total registered voters, 3,746 ballots were cast with 1,550 being absentee. 1,661 ballots were cast for the Republican Party, 2,085 ballots were cast for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party, two ballots cast were blank, and zero ballots were cast for nonpartisan.

Voter turn-out was recorded as approximately 22 percent.

DLF total votes:

• Patrick Deval - 2

• Tom Steyer - 7

• Pete Buttigieg - 64

• Amy Klobuchar - 422

• Julian Castro - 1

• John K. Delaney - 0

• Marianne Williamson - 3

• Bernie Sanders - 400

• Andrew Yang - 10

• Elizabeth Warren - 144

• Tulsi Gabbard - 11

• Michael R. Bloomberg - 171

• Joseph Biden - 796

• Uncommitted - 36

• Cory Booker - 2

• Michael Bennet - 2

Current President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election unopposed, received 1,647 votes from Polk County residents Tuesday. There were only 12 write-ins.