I was born in the 90s. What a time to be alive. I know 24 years old is young, but I think my soul was born in the 70s. I am more mature than most people my age, even some that are 10 years older than me. I believe my maturity stems from college and personal experiences. The two major events that affected me were my parents’ recent divorce and moving 479 miles from home as a junior in high school. Although these events were challenging, they forced me to grow up and prove my self-identity. I feel empowered by knowing who I am. No one can take that away from me.

A few of the television shows I grew up with were That's So Raven, Hannah Montana, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The humor was so corny back then. I'm glad they are making a comeback. The new kids’ shows have gone down hill. Kids are missing out on the real good shows. They will have the chance to watch them now thanks to Disney Plus.

I grew up watching Star Wars and soon turned into a major nerd. The original series of films by George Lucas are what made me a die-hard fan. Han Solo was my childhood hero, even though he is a smuggler in the series. I have Star Wars marathons whenever I get a day off. I even own the three originals on VHS. If you ever start talking to me about Star Wars you better grab a chair. I could talk about it for hours.

Music is an everyday need for my soul. Some of my favorite 70s artists are The Beatles, ZZ Top, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, and Queen. I remember having dance parties at our homestead farm to the Beatles. I was only 7, but we had lots of fun jumping on the couch cushions and yelling our hearts out. If you are ever feeling down I recommend listening to Rubberband Man by The Spinners. No one needs to feel down, so cheer up.

This last summer I worked at Ricard Sod Farms. My all-time favorite jam when I was mowing was La Grange by ZZ Top. People probably thought I was crazy as they drove by on the highway. I didn't care about the stares. I was just trying to mow in a straight line, and jam at the same time.

Last fall I drove my first season of sugar beets. I had heard about the "Beet Beet" radio from many farmers and was excited to hear the tunes. There wasn't much programming because of the terrible harvest, but I still got my chance to request a song. I requested Black Betty by Ram Jam. I was pumped when Karl played it and even gave me a personal shout-out. I really do love old rock and heavy metal songs and I think that surprises a lot of people.

There is another big piece that I missed out on that happened before I was born. People actually went on dates and had to physically go see someone to talk to them. Men courted a lady they were interested in and she would respond accordingly. I missed out on the era of going to dance. I'm not talking about going out clubbing with bright lights flashing everywhere. I'm talking about the original purpose of dancing. People would dance with their partner and dance all night. I missed out on a lot of things, but I think 90s kids are a pretty cool crew too. I think if I was born in the 70s they wouldn't know what hit them.



ABOUT THE WRITER

Lindsay Catherine Louters “LCAT” is the classified advertising manager and receptionist at the Crookston Times. She is a certified personal trainer at the Crookston Anytime Fitness.