Crookston Eagles Aerie 873 recently held their annual Pin Night and dished out awards for Aerie Member of the Year Adam Sinks, left, and Auxiliary Member of the Year Angelika Huglen, right, plus honored Wanda Wilkens, below, on her upcoming retirement as Auxiliary Secretary. The newly-remodeled banquet hall was also a feature of the evening’s festivities with updates to the stage, backdrop, lighting and sign, shown above Sinks and Huglen, designed by Crookston Welding/NAPA.