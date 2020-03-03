Sugar producers can also access additional aid.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) announce additional U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding to help Minnesota producers recover from 2018 and 2019 losses related to excessive rain. The USDA is also finalizing agreements with sugar beet cooperatives to distribute $285 million to grower members for 2018 and 2019 crop losses, according to information from the senators’ offices. Funding is made available through the USDA’s Wildfires and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+).

The senators said that producers should go to their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) starting March 23 to apply for WHIP+ assistance. Sugar beet growers should go directly to their cooperative.

“This announcement from the USDA is welcome news to farmers who faced losses and lost income after the extreme weather our state experienced last year,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “I will continue working to ensure that farmers receive our support during tough times in the agricultural economy.”

“In recent years Minnesota has been hit by excessive rain that’s left producers facing irrevocable damage,” said Sen. Smith. “This additional funding will help bring relief to some Minnesota producers, who are vital contributors to our state’s economy and the world’s food supply. I urge folks to take advantage of this opportunity starting on March 23.”