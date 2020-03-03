Minnesota becomes a part of Super Tuesday with first presidential primary in many years.

It's Minnesota Primary day, as voters identifying both as Democrats and Republicans go to the polls to cast their votes for their preferred presidential candidate.

With several Democrats seeking the party's nomination, there is clearly more at stake on Super Tuesday with that party's faithful.

Voting locations are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. In Crookston, if you live in wards 3, 4 or 5, you vote at First Presbyterian Church. If you live in wards 1, 2 or 6, you vote at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

The Times will be on the scene as the results are tallied Tuesday night after polls close.