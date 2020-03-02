The extremely wet conditions in 2019 led to planting delays and unprecedented levels of prevent plant acres in Minnesota. Where planting delays continued late into the growing season, farmers needed to decide whether or not to plant a crop during or after the late planting date for crop insurance. Historical planting date information was helpful, but limited for planting dates in June for corn and in July for corn silage and soybean.

University of Minnesota Extension is asking farmers to share their experiences from 2019 to help increase our knowledge base on the impacts of late planting and other weather-related factors on yield and grain moisture in corn and soybean. This information will be used to help fill knowledge gaps in the decision-making progress if/when we are faced with a late-planting situation in the future. This information may also be used to help identify future research needs.

Information we are requesting includes:

Corn and/or soybean maturity.

Planting and harvest dates.

Yield, moisture, and test weight.

Conditions both at planting and following planting.

Information is requested from as many fields you wish to report on and planting dates ranging from the earliest to the latest planted crops. We'll share results with researchers in Illinois and Ohio who are conducting a similar survey.

If you planted corn or soybean in Minnesota in 2019, see z.umn.edu/plantingdatesurvey for more details and to participate in the survey. Participation is completely voluntary and all information provided will remain anonymous. We will collect this data until March 6, 2020. We thank all respondents in advance for their participation.