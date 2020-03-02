Voting locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Minnesota’s presidential primary election, moved up on the calendar in the 2020 Election to coincide with “Super Tuesday,” will be conducted on Tuesday, March 3.

There will be two voting location in Crookston. If you live in wards 1, 2 or 6, you’ll vote at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. If you live in wards 3, 4 or 5, you’ll vote at First Presbyterian Church.

New this year is that voters will need to declare at their voting location if they intend to fill out a Democrat or Republican ballot. There is no Independent option.

