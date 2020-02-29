This month of February has flown by. I feel like I’ve been popping from one event or conference to another since we left our Annual Meeting.

Earlier this month I found myself in a fancy room with around fourteen hundred politicians, lobbyists and chamber executives taking in the 2020 Session Priorities from Governor Walz and our MN Legislators. This year is a short session and from the look of things this group is looking to move things along. Our Minnesota Chamber has made sure our businesses are kept at the forefront of many of these policies. This year’s focus: tax competitiveness, health care, workplace management, environmental sustainability, and workplace development.

One area that we all agree is going to be vital this year is the 2020 Census. I cannot stress this enough on how important it will be for you to encourage your employees and family to complete this request. Our librarian, Andrew Kelton, wrote a great article about its importance in last week’s paper, so I won’t reinvent the wheel, but I can assure you, our state legislators are imploring you to participate in Minnesota’s future.

Speaking of our future, the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a State of the City luncheon on Wednesday, March 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Event Center. We will hear what our city government has planned for our community in 2020 — hearing from City Manager Bob Elston, Public Works Director Mike Hardin, EDA Coordinator Kurk Kramer, and Chief of Police Matt Andres. This luncheon is free to Chamber businesses and open to the public for a $10 fee. Please RSVP to the Chamber Office by Friday, March 20.

2020 Business of the Year nominations are being accepted until Friday, April 3 at 3 p.m. Our Sleepy Eye Golf Club was our recipient last year and we’re excited to honor another of our dedicated businesses. If you know of a supportive Sleepy Eye Chamber business who you feel demonstrates a commitment to good business practices; has been a Chamber business for at least three years; shows a dedication to making Sleepy Eye a better place by giving back to our community in some manner; and provides support for economic development in the Sleepy Eye community, then please submit your nomination. Forms and current Chamber Businesses can be found on our website: www.sleepyeyechamber.com. Click on the Chamber tab and choose Latest Chamber Opportunities, then drop it off at our Chamber office or email it.

If you have any questions about either of the two items listed above please do not hesitate to contact the Chamber office via email: director@sleepyeyechamber.com or phone: 794-4731.

Have a fantastic month of March!