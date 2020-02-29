Miss Sleepy Eye Coronation is on Saturday, March 7.

The 2019 Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty, along with the 2020 Miss Sleepy Eye candidates, hosted the 8th Annual Princess Party on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22 In attendance were 39 little princesses, in grades K-3, who made crafts, played games, participated in the Royal Ball and more! Earlier in the day the Miss Sleepy Eye 2019 Royalty and 2020 Candidates observed Sparkle Saturday, visiting residents at Sleepy Eye Care Center, Countryside Retirement Community, and Divine Providence. The 73rd Annual Miss Sleepy Eye Coronation is on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Sleepy Eye Event Center. Advanced tickets can be purchased from the candidates: Maranda Braulick, Crystal Hecht, Jaclyn Nesset, Asha Schmid, and Caylee Seidl.