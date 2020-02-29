He's the first Crookston campus faculty member to receive the award in the award's history.

University of Minnesota Crookston Assistant Professor, Tony Schroeder is one of 10 recipients of the University of Minnesota System’s McKnight Land-Grant Award. He is the first UMN Crookston faculty member to receive the award.

“The McKnight Land Grant Award is given annually to a small handful of exceptional faculty members across the entire University of Minnesota System,” said Anthony Kern, Unit Head for Agriculture, Natural Resources, Math, Science and Technology. “Although several hundred faculty members are eligible for the award, Dr. Schroeder’s exceptional research, teaching, and community service portfolio make him a truly deserving recipient.”

“This is truly a historic award for Dr. Schroeder and the University of Minnesota Crookston. There have only been 243 recipients of this award since its founding in 1987, and of those, only three were faculty members outside the Twin Cities campus” said Vice Chancellor at UMN Crookston, John Hoffman.

Schroeder is an assistant professor in the Math, Science and Technology department at UMN Crookston. Schroeder teaches biology courses focusing on molecular genetics, and has an active research program that focuses on the diversity of freshwater sponges in Minnesota and several projects that examine the impact of environmental contaminants on animal development.

The Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost announced that 10 faculty members have been named as the 2020-22 McKnight Land-Grant Professors. The goal of this program is to advance the careers of assistant professors at a crucial point in their professional lives. The professorship includes a research grant of $25,000 in each of the two years of the award to be used for expenditures related to the recipient’s research and scholarly work.

Award background

Purpose — The central purpose of the McKnight Land-Grant Professorship program is to strengthen the University’s faculty for the future. The program is designed to advance the careers of the most promising junior faculty members who are at the beginning stages of their professional careers, and who have the potential to make significant contributions to their departments and to their scholarly fields. The program is also intended to help build loyalty to the institution.