About 150,000 Minnesotans are going to see a $2.25 check in their mailbox from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) in the coming weeks.

The refund is being sent to Minnesotans who were charged a registration technology surcharge twice when they transferred their title and renewed their vehicle registration at the same time. They should only have paid one surcharge.

“It’s important that we return the fee to anyone who paid more than they should have,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services director Emma Corrie said. “We are also taking steps to make sure no one else is overcharged in the future. We will also be tracking these types of transactions so that we can correct the situation as quickly as possible.”

The $2.25 title technology surcharge and a $2.25 registration technology surcharge fee is set in Minnesota law. DPS-DVS collected both fees when customers transferred a vehicle title and renewed their registration in one transaction.

After reviewing the statutes, DPS-DVS determined that only the title technology surcharge should be collected when a registration is renewed at the same time.

DPS-DVS has identified approximately 150,000 people who paid the additional $2.25 fee, a total of approximately $337,500. The additional fees have been collected during the past five months.

The Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) office began issuing refunds Feb. 19, to anyone who was overcharged. MMB will process up to 5,000 refunds each day,

That will continue until all of the refunds have been mailed. DPS-DVS updated the vehicle services system Jan. 13, allowing deputy registrars to waive the second $2.25 fee for all future transactions and sent information to deputy registrars about the process, so more Minnesotans are not overcharged.

DPS-DVS will continue to track this issue in case anyone is overcharged in the future and ensure they receive a refund as soon as possible. The new vehicle title and registration services system, scheduled to launch in November 2020, will correct this situation by removing the additional fee from these types of transactions.

DPS-DVS set up a direct informational phone number for anyone receiving these checks. The phone number, (651) 296-0118, will also be listed on the refund checks.