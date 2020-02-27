They've made a tour of Crookston's Altru Clinic an annual field trip.

Fourth-grade students from Highland School in Crookston this week visited Altru Clinic Crookston, where they made several tour stops to see how the staff there do what they do with the diagnostic, testing and imaging equipment they have at their disposal.

A highlight of this year's trip was the students being able to witness an actual ultrasound. A woman approximately 25 weeks pregnant with a girl weighing approximately 1.9 pounds volunteered to let Ultrasound Technician Sara Henderson conduct a detailed ultrasound while the kids looked on. Not only did they have an opportunity to see the more traditional ultrasound images that many pregnant couples have witnessed before, the students were able to see a 3-D image of the fetus' face.