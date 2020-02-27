Highland Elementary's Read-A-Thon is scheduled for Mar 2-13, 2020. The goal is for each student to complete 10 reading sessions (1 per school day) for 30 minutes each.

"We know students already spend time each day reading during school and are hoping that these minutes can be tracked and used for the read-a-thon," said Highland Administrative Assistant Jana Hodgson. "We decided to start on March 2 to help celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday and to participate in Read-Across-America Day."

"Ultimately we’d love to see entire classrooms spending time reading together during the Read-A-Thon!" she added. "We are looking at setting a fundraising goal for the entire school and if the goal is met, we will take all Highland students to a movie at the Grand Theater in Crookston!"

If you have suggestions for what movie you think ythe class would enjoy seeing, please let Highland know.

A few more details:

Link to the main Highland School Read-A-Thon webpage: https://www.read-a-thon.com/school/Highland-Elementary-School_31417

Minimum online donation is $10

If students bring in cash or checks, please turn in to the office.