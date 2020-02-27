Baby boom in Crookston? Maybe for the Chamber board members it is. Ten of them, to be exact, have had babies in the last two years and Chamber Executive Director Terri Heggie jokingly wonders if there was “something in the water.”

Seven of those ten board members gathered at the Crookston Library Thursday evening for a group picture during a special “Chamber baby/toddler” photo shoot.

“We feel this is quite unique and a very sweet story,” said Heggie. “‘Grow With Us’ is the Chamber’s new slogan and the board has literally done this.”

“Was there fine print added into the Board of Directors requirements?” she joked again.



CHAMBER BOARD MEMBERS AND BABIES

• Molly Hanson - Chamber board member for one year, has one eight-month old son named Hatton

• Garret Kollin - Chamber board member for two years, has four kids and his youngest, Eleanor, will be two years old in April

• Taylor Sannes - Chamber board member for one year, has three kids and his youngest, Elise, will be two years old in March

• Carmen Knutson - Chamber board member for three years, has three kids and her youngest, Conley, is 14 months old

• Christopher Christian - Chamber board member for three years, has one six-month old daughter named Lily

• Aaron Meyer - Chamber board member for three years, has one month-old daughter named Miraya

• Crystal Maruska - former Chamber board member of six years, has three kids and one on the way, and her current youngest is 23 months old

Other present and former Chamber board members that have had babies in the last two years include Ryan Wall, Nick Noah and Stephen Larson.