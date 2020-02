District 1B State Rep. Deb Kiel (R-Crookston) recently welcomed some visitors to St. Paul including Mike Youngerberg, Joe Smentek, and Tom Slunecka who visited the Capitol to talk about the Ag Innovation Campus in Crookston. Plus, Angel Korynta, Amanda Lien, and Sarah Reese from Polk County Public Health stopped by Kiel’s office to discuss public health issues, and representatives from Minn Dak and American Crystal Sugar Company visited with Kiel.