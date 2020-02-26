A Crookston couple will soon be enjoying a trip out east after winning a statewide drawing. Gene Ovsak was selected as the grand prize winner of Minnesota USA’s recent statewide snowmobile membership drawing which includes a hotel stay and a guided snowmobile ride.

He and his wife, Geri, won two nights lodging at the Country Inn & Suites in Two Harbors, the use of two snowmobiles provided by Duluth Lawn & Sport, $100 gift certificate from Black Woods Grill & Bar in Two Harbors, $50 gift certificate from Judy’s Cafe in Two Harbors, two days of guide service and gift baskets from Fireside Liquor in Hinckley.

The couple plans to take the trip next year after Geri recovers form a knee replacement.

Crookston area’s Driftbusters Snowmobile Club told the Times the Ovsaks go on the local club’s big trip every year riding hundreds of miles and the club wants to congratulate them on their grand prize win out of all the statewide members.