The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.



• Katy S Berg, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts - Crookston, MN

• Reese T Radi, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts - Fisher, MN



BEMIDJI NW TECH

Hope Schear from Crookston earned Dean's List honors from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji, Minnesota, at the conclusion of the Fall 2019 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, NTC students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester.