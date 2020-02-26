Crookston High School took second place in the large school category at the recent 2020 Mathcounts Regional Math competition that was held February 7 at Northland Community & Technical College in Thief River Falls. They had an opportunity to go to state as a wild card team.

Of the eight teams that competed, Bemidji Middle School placed first overall for the large schools and will represent the region at state in Plymouth, Minnesota on March 13 and 14.

State winners will receive a trip to nationals in Florida in May.

Individuals, of the 65 that participated, going to state include Crookston High School’s Emma Gunderson, Ray McMillin from Roseau Community High School, and Nick Rutio, Moses Son, Will Termont and Alexander DeClusin of Bemidji Middle School.

CHS is coached by Andrea Adrian, Roseau is coached by Heather Arneson, and Bemidji is coached by Rebecca Rud.

Trophies were given to teams in the small and large school category. For the small schools, Marshall County Central placed first and Kittson Central was second. The top ten individuals receiving trophies were Emma Gunderson, Crookston High School; Alexander DeClusin, Bemidji Middle School; Will Termont, Bemidji Middle School; Nick Rautio, Bemidji Middle School; Moses Son, Bemidji Middle School; Ray McMillin , Roseau Community High School; Bruce Carter, Franklin Middle School; Nathan Johanneck, Crookston High School; Hannah Bjorgaard, Marshall County Central; and Isabelle Smith, Crookston High School.

NCTC assisted at the competition with meals, scoring, judging, room and equipment setup, etc. Widseth Smith Nolting & Associates supplied the main scorer and Minnesota Department of Transportation employees and retirees helped proctor the exam and assist with scoring.

The competition is sponsored locally by the Lake Agassiz Chapter of The Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers and Nationally by the National Society of Professional Engineers.