While some goals remain a 'work in progress,' board is pleased with superintendent's efforts so far.

The Crookston School Board continues to be very pleased with the work of Superintendent Jeremy Olson.

Board Chair Frank Fee, on the heels of the board’s mid-year evaluation of Olson last month, this week detailed the results of the evaluation, which gives Olson generally high marks across the board on the five main goals he and the board previously identified for him to focus on as the leader of the district.

On each goal, the rankings range from distinguished (the highest), to accomplished, to satisfactory, and then unsatisfactory.

On the first goal, providing timely communication to the board, the five participating board members gave Olson a distinguished ranking.

On the second goal, providing leadership to ensure the effective management of school district finances, Olson received an accomplished ranking from the five participating board members.

On the third goal, continue efforts to retain and grow student enrollment through marketing, three board members gave Olson an accomplished ranking, while two gave him a satisfactory ranking.

The evaluation form noted that the loss of students has slowed to a “trickle” of late and that this year’s enrollment trend is a positive one.

On the fourth goal, focus on “Pirate Pride” and a positive view of the school district, three board members gave Olson an accomplished ranking, while two gave him a satisfactory ranking.

The evaluation form noted that the goal has been “partially achieved” but that “Pirate-tizing” the district’s entire population is an ongoing effort.

On the fifth goal, student achievement, four board members gave Olson an accomplished ranking, while one gave him a satisfactory ranking.

The evaluation form noted “incremental” improvement in student test scores, and expressed encouragement that Olson and the administration is giving staff and students more tools to succeed. It remains a “work in progress,” however.

Speaking on the evaluation in general, Fee said that the district under Olson’s leadership is “going in the right direction” and that, “all in all, board members are very encouraged” by the superintendent’s efforts so far.

Fee also noted that board member Mike Theis, who was only recently appointed, did not participate in the mid-year evaluation of Olson.