The Crookston Rotary Club recently recognized Students of the Month from both the University of Minnesota Crookston and Crookston High School. December’s UMN Crookston SOM was Paige Pitlick, January’s CHS SOM was Eliza Meyer and February’s CHS SOM was Walker Winjum.



PAIGE PITLICK

Paige Pitlick is a senior at UMN Crookston and will graduate Spring 2020 with honors with a bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences and minors in Biology and Chemistry, and an emphasis in pre-Pharmacy. She’s also celebrating her senior season as part of the Golden Eagles softball team.

Here’s a little about Paige:

“I graduate this spring with honors, after my senior season of softball. As I reflect on my time here at UMC, I cannot think of a different way I would want to spend these last four years. I am beyond grateful for the amount of memories, opportunities, and friends that I have been able to make and connect with during these golden years. I cannot thank my professors, peers, and friends enough for all the support and help they have provided. All of the opportunities I get, I truly recognize and advertise for potential students to attend a University of Minnesota school, but especially the University of Minnesota-Crookston. The difference between being just a number to the University staff and peers actually knowing your name is so advantageous to the experience here. Thank you so much UMC!”

“I am from Jordan, MN, which is located about 45 minutes south of the cities and home to Minnesota’s largest candy store.

My family is studded with Iowan graduates from various schools. My grandparents went to Mount Mercy and University of Iowa. My mother graduated from University of Northern Iowa and is now an accountant for Cargill. My father works for Le Seuer county and Spring Lake township. My brother graduated in the spring of 2019 from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.”

“I am hoping to be able to practice in a hospital by either being an emergency room pharmacist or have a specialized floor through oncology or cardiology. My mom first got diagnosed with leukemia when I was in kindergarten, and seeing all of the various professional medical staff collaborate to provide her with the best, most comfortable, and fast-acting treatment possible inspired my love for some kind of medical practice. Later in life, I found my love for chemistry and biology and learned that pharmacy specializes in both of those areas.

I have been working at a local CVS pharmacy as a pharmacy technician for the past four years. This has been great experience to get my foot in the door of the realm of pharmacy. It has really opened up the numerous paths that one can take through the medical sector of pharmacy.”

“I am part of the softball team at the university and have been since freshman year. I also participated in the inaugural cross-country team this past fall which was a priceless experience on its own. I also have actively participated in 4-H for all my eligible years and continue to show across the nation at open boer goat shows. With this, my brother has established his own elite goat genetics business, and I help on the side when I can.

I recently got accepted through early admission to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities pharmacy program. This doctorate program is four years long, and then I plan on doing a fellowship for my fifth year as that aids in the clinical/hospital setting.

I am very excited to move to the cities and attend the #2 pharmacy school in the nation in the fall of 2020. I am hoping to get a fellowship somewhere far away just so I am able to travel and see a little bit more of the country/world.”



ELIZA MEYER

Eliza Meyer is a senior at Crookston High School and will graduate Spring 2020. Her parents are David and Judith Meyer, and she has a sister, Clara, who is a sophomore.

Here are Eliza’s involvements:

• Figure skating (10 years)

• Theater

• Orchestra (violin)

• Choir

• Valley Fiddlers

• Pop Choir

• Piano (11 years)

• River Watch

• Knowledge Bowl

• Manager for boys basketball

• Manager for softball

• Secretary for Crookston Youth Foundation Youth Board

• Co-chairman of the Polk County Public Health Youth Advisory Board

• Secretary of the North Star 4-H Club (5 years)

• Sitting President for the North Star 4-H Club

• National Honors Society members

• CHS Leo Club member

• Church youth group

• Church choir

“I have also been the yearbook editor twice, once my sophomore year for a semester and then now for my entire senior year.”

“I was one of nine Minnesota delegates at the national 4-H convention where I got to present to the federal trade commission and met with MN legislators. I participated in 4-H state arts at the state fair this past summer where I was in a show at the 4-H building and we performed for approximately 12,000 people.”

“Next year I plan on attending the University of Minnesota Rochester and getting a bachelor of health science degree and then hope to go on to medical school.”

“I want to thank the Rotary for the January nomination, as well as supporting the youth in our community, including myself, on a daily basis.”



WALKER WINJUM

Walker Winjum is a senior at Crookston High School and will graduate Spring 2020. His parents are Chris and Leah Winjum, and he has two sisters, Hayden (sophomore) and Halle (8th grade), and a brother, Reggie (6th grade.)

Here are Walker’s involvements:

• Basketball (captain)

• Baseball

• Football

• Knowledge Bowl

• CHS Leo Club (Co-President)

• Band

• National Honor Society member

• Crookston Youth Foundation Youth Board Member

• Attended RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Award) Camp in 2019

Next year, Walker plans to attend North Dakota State University.

The Crookston Rotary Club was established in 1922 and currently has 30 members. They meet twice monthly for club meetings and gather monthly for service projects around the community. They provide monthly scholarships for University of Minnesota Crookston and Crookston High School students and host high school juniors at the annual Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) Camp held at UMN Crookston every July. To learn more, visit www.crookstonrotaryclub.wixsite.com.