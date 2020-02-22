The Redwood Valley girls basketball team has earned the number three seed in the upcoming Section 3AA tourney and will host Pipestone Area at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in quarterfinal action.

The Cardinals (8-18) will enter the postseason having lost 11-of-13 but understand that the opportunity is there to win the south.

Redwood Valley and Pipestone Area split during the regular season with the Cards winning 47-45 at home in December and losing 48-27 in early February on the road.

Luverne – a team Redwood Valley has already defeated twice – is the number one seed, followed by Windom Area.

Second round action will take place Feb. 27.