He conducts a meet-and-greet at RBJ's Restaurant.

Republican Dave Hughes hopes the third time will be the charm as he seeks to unseat Democrat Collin Peterson in Minnesota’s massive Seventh District as U.S. House representative. Hughes, of Karlstad, ran unsuccessfully against the longtime incumbent from Detroit Lakes in 2016 and 2018, and not long after the 2018 results were official, he threw his hat in the ring in the 2020 election.

This time around, perhaps Hughes’ biggest competition for the party endorsement is Michelle Fischbach, the rural Paynesville legislator who served in the Minnesota Senate and was senate president before being appointed to fill the lieutenant governor vacancy during the final months of the retiring Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration in 2018.

Fischbach may have name recognition in the media because of her years in the Minnesota Legislature, Hughes said during meet-and-greet at RBJ’s Restaurant in Crookston this week, but, he contends, hardly anyone in the Seventh Districts knows her or anything about her. Hughes says he’s been on the campaign trail for years, attending parades and meeting voters door-to-door, and he hasn’t seen Fischbach or talked to anyone who’s talked to her about the issues on the campaign trail.

“She appears strong, she’s raising a lot of money and the GOP establishment is behind her, but she’s not ready for prime time,” Hughes tells the Times.

Background

Hughes supports President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“I will be a champion for conservative policies to rein in our federal spending, reduce the debt, remove the government bureaucrats from our healthcare decisions, defend our 2nd Amendment rights, be a voice for the pro-life movement, protect our family farms and ranches and allow the free markets to rule again,” he says on his website.

The U.S. Air Force veteran lives in Karlstad with his wife, Amanda, and their seven children. He currently works for General Atomics as a drone instructor pilot, flying operational missions on both the U.S. northern and southern borders and training US Customs and Border Protection aircrews.