School board will have to decide which of four alternate packages to include in the project.

All three bids received by construction firms who want to build the Crookston School District’s new bus garage are within budget.

Todd Blixt with ICON Architectural Group of Grand Forks opened the bids Thursday afternoon in the school district conference room at the high school. All three are within the $2,835,000 in bonds that district voters approved for the new facility in the November election.

The three firms each submitted base bids, plus prices for four alternate packages. They also submitted the price for removing excess dirt/fill, and also submitted their proposed construction timeline. Depending on how the budget looks, Superintendent Jeremy Olson said, the district could go with none of the alternates, some of them, or all of them.

The school board meets on Monday, Feb. 24. They’re expected to select the “lowest responsible” bid at that meeting, Olson said.

The alternate packages include (alternate 1) asphalt, curb and gutter; (alternate 2) radiant in-floor heat; (alternate 3) exhaust hose reels; and, (alternate 4) tempered air unit. The bidders also submitted a per-cubic-yard cost for excavation, and their proposed construction timeline.

The bids

• Bradbury Stamm Construction of St. Cloud – Base: $2,547,000; alternate 1: $120,000; alternate 2: $20,000; alternate 3: $34,000; excavation: $41.30 per cubic yard; complete in 220 calendar days

• MAK Construction of Grand Forks – Base: $2,439,000; alternate 1: $195,000; alternate 2: $94,000; alternate 3: $18,700; alternate 3: $41,600; excavation: $52 per cubic yard; complete in 210 calendar days

• Sand Steel Building of Emerado, North Dakota – Base: $2,460,000; alternate 1: $148,000; alternate 2: $80,000; alternate 3: $20,000; alternate 4: $38,000; excavation: $44 per cubic yard; complete in 300 calendar days

“The biggest piece is the alternates,” Olson noted. “The lowest responsible bidder will get it, but it depends on the alternates.”

Asked by the Times how much the bidders’ construction timeline will play into the board’s decision – one bidder is proposing to take almost three months longer to complete the job than the other two – Olson said the timeline is a secondary consideration compared to the primary consideration, which is price. He said the bid package included a maximum number of days for project completion and all the bidders were within that maximum threshold.

The new bus garage will be constructed on Highland School property.