Some of you may wonder, “what is community education?

This article will include some of what community education already covers, but we are always looking for new class ideas and instructors. If we dream it up, we can work hard to make it happen.

Community education has something to offer from birth through 100-plus.

Community education offers multiple options for our youngest learners through early childhood family education (ECFE) classes, preschool programming and our Cardinal Kids Club daycare. ECFE is offered monthly for babies and toddlers through a variety of family classes. We offer a couple of different preschool options for families depending on the age of the child.

As children transition into preschool, we offer three- and four-year-old preschool. Our three year olds have the option to attend two or three days a week, and our four year olds go four days a week.

We do offer year-round child care to our preschool families through Cardinal Kids Club, which is conveniently located across the hall from our preschool classrooms.

As a child transitions from preschool to school age, community education extends to our elementary kids by offering enrichment classes and a childcare program for our students attending Reede Gray. School age child care (SACC) is a wraparound day care service that offers child care before and after school as well as all summer long.

Through community education, we offer many classes to our K-12 students, such as painting, art, photography, cooking, babysitting, and this year we are offering some classes supported by the DNR through a grant.

Community education offers adult basic education classes Mondays and Thursdays at the high school for those looking to get their GED.

We also offer life skills classes to our adults with disabilities (AWD) in the Redwood area community.

Adults in our community enjoy attending classes that we offer, and over the last year have included painting, defensive driving, dog obedience, cooking, freezer meals, sewing, blanket making, computer classes, Web site design, day trips and more.

With the newly added Estebo Career Development and Training Center, we are looking to expand offerings to include woodworking, agriculture, welding and other ideas our community desires.

As you can see we cover it all and offer many areas of interest.

That’s community ed.

Please give me a call or shoot an e-mail if you have an idea or a talent you would be willing to share at (507) 644-8063 or aourada@redwoodareaschools.com.

– Andy Ourada is the activities and community education director for the Redwood Area School District