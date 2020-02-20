Lifetime Crookston and Ward 5 resident Joe Kresl emerged as the top candidate to fill the ward’s vacant City Council seat after interviews were held Wednesday night. The other four candidates that interviewed were Casandra “Casey” Anderson, Kari Howey, Robert “Bob” Johnson, and David Hennings.

The ward interview committee, which consisted of 11 members present with two no-shows, narrowed down their top two candidates to Anderson and Kresl before ultimately voting 8 to 3 to recommend Kresl to the council after the vacancy was created by now Mayor Dale Stainbrook.

Interim City Administrator and City Finance Director Angel Weasner, who served as the interview facilitator, says the recommendation of Kresl will be brought to the City Council Monday, February 24.

The interview committee members for Ward 5 were Jess Bengtson, Phillip Barton, Brian Schumacher, Tiffany Jones, Lisa Schumacher, Wendy Ault, Ian Tiedemann, Marc LaPlante, Don Fall, Nicole Wandrie, and Brandon Plante with Heath Hanson and Ryan Brekken being absent.

Removed from the Ward 5 candidate list was Brandon Plante who Weasner says they found ineligible due to state statute for being under the age of 21. Plante was then added to the interview committee and was present Wednesday evening.