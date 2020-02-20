PCSO says meth, pot and cash are seized.

An executed search warrant at a residence in Fertile resulted in the arrest of two men who are each charged with first degree controlled substance crimes, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.

In custody at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston and facing numerous charges including aggravated controlled substance crime in the first degree-sale are Matthew Travis Beerman, 31, of Fertile, and Brandon Craig Ambuehl, 27, of Gary.

The PCSO states that it assisted the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force and Norman County Sheriff’s Office in executing the search warrant at 410 Lincoln Ave. SW in Fertile. During the search, approximately 23.4 grams of methamphetamine, 3.4 grams of marijuana and $1,449 in cash were seized.

The investigation continues.