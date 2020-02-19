Ramona Niemeyer, 88, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 16, under hospice care at Luther Haven Nursing Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Anderson- TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Pastor Barry Brace will officiate and interment will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home for one hour before the service.

Ramona Arlene Niemeyer was born July 30, 1931, to Clarence and Maude (Steffen) Hardebeck in rural Raymond. She grew up on the farm with her four siblings and attended country school. On September 19, 1950, she was united in marriage with Harold Niemeyer at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City. Harold and Ramona raised their three children, Sharon, Dennis and Douglas, on their farm east of Clara City.

Ramona was a dedicated mother and farm wife and involved in all aspects of farm life. Her children have fond memories of fresh bread and caramel rolls greeting them after a long day of school. Her many roles included: milking cows, doing chores, and helping with the spring planting through the harvest in the fall. She tended her garden, prepared meals, sewed and mended, kept an orderly home, and worked as a clerk at the V-Store in Clara City. She was well-liked and appreciated. She was always kind, thoughtful, and greeted everyone with a smile. She also began teaching pre-schoolers in the Sunday School department of Community Bible Church in Montevideo.

They retired from farming in 1994. In her retirement years, she enjoyed being a part of her grandchildren's lives, celebrating birthdays and attending events, hosting her homemakers group, meeting the ladies for coffee, tying and stitching quilts, and crocheting afghans for her children and grandchildren. Cherished are the memories made on Sundays and holidays where fried chicken and cream peas became forever etched in their palates.

She leaves a legacy of faith, a reflection of her love for the Lord and Savior. She loved and was deeply loved by her family. In their minds, she will forever be seen waving goodbye from the front door or out the picture window.

"Who shall separate us from the love of God? For I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord." Romans 8:35,39

She is survived by her children: Sharon (David) Carlson of Kerkhoven, Dennis Niemeyer of Renville, and Douglas (Peggy) Niemeyer of Montevideo; grandchildren: Craig (Michelle) Carlson, Julie (Tim) Brown, Derek (Tari) Niemeyer, Candace (Don) Miller, Amber Cross, Jason (Erica) Niemeyer, and Tony (Jaime) Niemeyer; granddaughters-in-law Jammie Niemeyer and Hope (Jaris) Ilaug; twenty great-grandchildren; and her brother, Vernon (Marie) Hardebeck of Raymond.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Harold in 2006; grandsons: Zachary and Tyler Niemeyer; granddaughter-in-law, Lori Carlson; and sisters: Irene Gosseling, Lorraine Altenhofen, and Phylis Treml.