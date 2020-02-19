The Lower Sioux Agency Historic Site is now using 360-degree video and virtual reality to book more visits by groups wanting educational experiences, diversity training, research opportunities and field trips for their school, business and community organizations.

When Cheyanne St. John, Lower Sioux Tribal Historic Preservation Office (THPO) director, was introduced to 360-degree and virtual reality video through Golden Shovel’s PlaceVR technology, she immediately recognized that this was a way to improve how they communicate their ability to customize programming to meet different needs and stand out as an extraordinary experience.

“There’s a scene in the video where you’re standing right next to a buffalo target while one of our staff demonstrates throwing an atlatl. Watching that weapon travel toward the target definitely stimulates a physical response when your brain thinks you’re standing just a few feet away,” said St. John.

The physical response is what makes this type of media so powerful, helping people to retain information and leading them to an action, in this case to contact the historic site and plan a group visit.

“Cheyanne and her team at the Lower Sioux Agency Historic Site have some aggressive goals for reaching new audiences and for staying up to date with technology. We’re pleased that we could play a part in how they are telling the story of the past, by using technology that’s creating the future,” said Aaron Brossoit, CEO of Golden Shovel Agency.

View the YouTube video at youtu.be/zQ8IvHtaI1A or vimeo.com/360829276/b9749f630b.

This project was made possible, in part, by a grant from the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants Program and the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, through the Minnesota Historical Society by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

Those interested in booking a visit should call (507) 697-8674 or send an e-mail to historic.site@lowersioux.com.

– Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society Web site