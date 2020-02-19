Portion control is a huge factor for obesity and calorie over-consumption. It's very easy to eat more calories than your body needs. Restaurants serve oversized portions, leading people to clean their plate and the industry plays on the fact that you are getting the most "bang for your buck."

I was raised in the generation where we had to clean our plate before being excused from the table. That strictness had the benefit of teaching me to not be so picky on what I ate. My family ate together and had the same meal, not six separate meals. I have watched so many families enjoy dinner and see kids pout because it isn't what they wanted. They complain and the parents typically cave. So, from then on the kids think if they whine enough they will get whatever they want to eat. I call that being spoiled.

One downside of cleaning my plate was the amount of times I ate too much. Eating too much in one sitting causes changes to your stomach.

What people don't realize is how adaptive our stomach becomes. It is normally the size of your fist, but adjusts to food consumption. If you consistently eat large meals, your stomach is going to think the same thing. It will stay enlarged and send signals to your brain telling you to eat more.

I believe this reaction in the human body is the number one reason people give up on diets, which is pathetic. All you have to do is get past the first day or two and your body will adjust to the change in diet. You can't just change your diet and expect your body to respond at the snap of your fingers. In any diet change, you want to set a long term goal. Long term goals show much better results.

There is a difference between losing weight dramatically and healthy weight loss. If you try to lose five pounds in a week, there is a high probability you will gain up to four pounds back. Achievable, healthy weight loss is one to two pounds a week. I say that because your body has to physically adjust to the change of internal mass.

I think beef is a source of protein that has fallen victim to harsh critics. Everyone hears the statement that beef is bad for you, and unhealthy. Beef, in the right portion, has many health benefits. It is a strong source of protein and full of vitamins and minerals. The mineral we forget about in beef is iron. Iron is a big contributor to blood cell production. It is also prevalent in rich green vegetables like spinach, everyone's favorite.

The way beef is served is the unhealthy part. In the kitchen, it is put on the grill and usually smothered with oil or butter. A good quality cut of meat does not need unhealthy fats to cook properly, however, adding some seasoning could help with the taste. If you are going to add something to your beef dish, try mushrooms, peppers, and olive oil instead.

Beef is a higher calorie protein, but is cheaper and helps prevent iron, magnesium, and zinc deficiencies.

My advice is watch your portions, do your research on what you need to be healthier, and find new healthy recipes.



