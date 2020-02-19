'You may not have all of your ducks in a row, but now at least your calls can be'

A Crookston native and her husband will officially debut their hunting lanyard creation at the 55th Annual 2020 Red River Valley Sportsmen’s Show at the Fargodome March 5-8.

“There’s got to be a better way…the famous last words that started us on our adventure, a dream of sorts that we have been working on for almost two years now,” Amy (Ross) Murray, half of Burly-Murr Griffs & Gear partnership, tells the Times. “So here we are, a pending patent and an LLC later, ready to jump into this market with both feet.”

Born and raised in Crookston, Amy graduated from the University of Minnesota and then ventured to north-central Wisconsin for graduate school. It was there, around eight years ago, that she met Sean Murray, her future husband. One of the things that drew her to Sean was his love of the outdoors. Three kids later, they live in Dilworth, Minnesota and raise Wirehaired Pointing Griffons, breeding dogs who love to hunt with Sean.

“I remember one day when he came home from a hunt which had been successful, yet he was frustrated at the lack of functionality of his lanyard,” Amy recalls. “Fumbling with calls, unable to efficiently grab and use the call he needed had proven to be costly on this day.”

Sean started searching online for a better option, a lanyard that would keep all of his calls in place. While he found some minor modifications on the typical “paracord” lanyard, a major improvement that would amount to an actual solution to his problem proved to be elusive.

“We have always both been MacGyvers of sorts,” Amy said, referencing the 1980s network crime drama featuring a title character that could finagle his way out of just about any tight situation. “Could we design what (Sean) was looking for?”

Yes, they could.

Amy explains what the Retract-A-Call Lanyard is all about:

“The gist of it is this – an individually handmade lanyard that houses three retractors, easily customizable for more or less if so desired, protected by Neoprene with an attachment for each duck call. Pull the call you want, and it retracts back to its position on the lanyard, always secure and right where you left it.”

As of now, the lanyards are specifically designed for waterfowl, but Amy says they’re looking into archery and fishing as well.

The Murrays’ mission goes beyond simply inventing something that helps hunters. It’s about getting more people into the great outdoors, she notes, which she calls “God’s creation.”

“The statistics regarding the decline of outdoor enthusiasts and young outdoor enthusiasts are concerning, and we hope that introducing new products that make the experience more exciting and enjoyable will be a benefit to everyone,” Amy says. “We offer youth-sized lanyards with two retractors at a reduced price to cater to the younger market.”

While it doesn’t appear to be an official company slogan, Amy appears to be working on one.

“You may not have all your ducks in a row, but now at least your calls can be,” she says.

Learn more at burlymurr.com or find them on Facebook @burlymurr.

As for the Sportmen’s Show, tickets are available each day at the door.