On February 13, also known as Giving Hearts Day, members of the University of Minnesota Crookston community, including students, faculty, and staff, participated in spreading kindness and positivity.

During the thirteenth minute of every hour, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., different groups performed a random act of kindness or services throughout their campus and community.

Groups shoveled driveways, gave out donuts to campus caretakers, wrote positive messages on post-it notes, among other activities.

Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause and Vice Chancellor John Hoffman continued the movement by bringing heart-shaped donuts down to the Regents meeting in the Twin Cities. Shows that spreading love and kindness can stretch over miles.

The entire day was documented and videos were posted on social media as the day progressed, using the hashtag #UMCGoldenHearts.

At the end of the day, UMN Crookston challenged everyone to continue the movement of spreading love and kindness throughout their communities with golden hearts.