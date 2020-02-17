Crookston firefighters responded to an SUV fire the afternoon of January 12 outside the Irishman’s Shanty at 1501 South Main Street.

The fire origin was determined to be under the hood on the passenger side and was a total loss. The cause is undetermined due to the extent of the damage and the matter is still under investigation.

Paul Gregg from the Irishman’s Shanty told the Times in a phone call that he doesn’t believe there was any damage to his building or damage to the rental house next door.