The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is making available up to $749,100‬ to help the region establish or enhance systems, infrastructure and capacity to prevent and end youth homelessness. The performance period for available funding is anticipated to be May 1st, 2020 to October 31st, 2021.

Applicants are encouraged when possible to collaborate with others in their communities and region. Documentation of planned collaboration such as a memorandum of understanding will not be required. This is to remove barriers to collaboration and encourage applicants to think about how they can involve their community, as systems change work will require involvement from many different stakeholders. Additional information about the program can also be found at www.nwmf.org/programs/homelessness.

The following are examples that are eligible for funding under this request for proposals, creative thinking and innovation is encouraged this is only to provide examples:

• Outreach and Identification; To end youth homelessness a reliable and accurate number of homeless youth and young adults is necessary as well as a greater understanding of their needs.

• Prevention; To end youth homelessness in the Northwest Minnesota region, it will be important to prevent youth from becoming homeless in the first place whenever possible.

• Diversion and Short-Term Housing; Increasing a variety of short term or emergency housing options for youth will be necessary to end youth homelessness. Not every emergency housing option is meant for or right for every youth, this is the reason a variety is needed.

• Rapid Re-housing and Longer-Term Housing; Fully implementing a rapid re-housing program can be challenging. Supporting the implementation of all of the core components of a rapid re-housing program for youth is important to the success of the YHDP RRH projects as well as other youth housing projects in the region.

• Innovative Solutions; Creativity is highly encouraged. A well-designed system to end youth homelessness will require innovation beyond traditional methods.

Two informational sessions are scheduled for interested applicants to learn more and ask questions about this opportunity.

For dates and locations, visit www.nwmf.org/events.

Deadline to apply is March 15, 2020. To learn more and to view all of the eligibility requirements, please visit www.nwmf.org and click on “Open Grant Rounds”.

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is a public charitable nonprofit community foundation serving 12 northwestern Minnesota counties with a mission to invest resources, facilitate collaboration, and promote philanthropy to make the region a better place to live and work.

Learn more at www.nwmf.org.