During 24-hour online giving event, Foundation raises $542,788.

As RiverView Foundation Director Kent Bruun explains it, “All the stars and giving hearts lined up’’ to make the 2020 Giving Hearts Day event on Feb. 13 the Foundation’s biggest yet with $542,788 raised in only 24 hours.

Nearly 500 non-profit organizations from North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota participated in the fundraiser bringing in more than $19 million through about 34,565 donations.

“I believe the results of this year’s event are a powerful testimonial to how important having a strong local hospital is for our rural community and a reflection of how much people care and want to support one another,’’ Bruun said. “I am genuinely grateful for the hundreds of donations given for the benefit of the growing number of patients that RiverView serves.’’

The largest giving day in the Foundation’s history was made possible through exactly 500 donations, which equates to about $22,616 per hour. Unofficial reports from Dakota Medical Foundation show the Foundation receiving an incentive grant for its high ranking among the participating charities. Official award announcements will be made in April at the annual Giving Hearts Day Celebration.

Donors designating funds in memory or honor of loved ones touched many RiverView programs and projects during the fundraiser. Many requested their gift go toward RiverView’s ongoing hospital and clinic replacement project, RiverView 2020. The Foundation Board of Directors has committed to raising $2 million or more toward the project to support the meditation room, Inpatient Unit patient rooms, labor and delivery rooms, and family suites. The Foundation’s campaign started on Giving Hearts Day 2019 and will wrap up on Giving Hearts Day 2021.

RiverView 2020, scheduled for completion this fall, is a $51 million project consisting of a new 80,000 square foot building to house the Inpatient Unit on the upper level with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites. Every room will have a private bathroom and a large floor plan to allow caregivers adequate space to provide exceptional patient care and room to ensure family and friends are comfortable. The ground level will be home to all three of RiverView’s current Crookston clinics consolidated into one large clinic. The new clinic will have 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, and four consultation rooms. The facility will also include a lobby café, relocated gift shop, and an 80-occupant training and conference center.

The RiverView Foundation works to obtain financial security for projects and programs that assure RiverView Health has the equipment and expertise to follow its mission of delivering a healthcare experience that consistently exceeds patients’ expectations.

If you are interested in learning more about the RiverView Foundation and the programs it sponsors, contact Bruun at 281-9249 or kbruun@riverviewhealth.org.