If you or someone you love suffer from Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), RiverView Health’s Feb. 20th health luncheon may be for you.

GERD is a chronic digestive disease caused by a lower esophageal sphincter that is weak or relaxes inappropriately. It is a more severe form of acid reflux. Heartburn is a symptom of both GERD and acid reflux. According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in five adults in the U.S. suffer from GERD, and 21 million patients take proton pump inhibitors (PPI) - a group of medications used to reduce stomach acid production – for relief. Unfortunately, 40 percent of those who take PPIs still report symptoms even with the medication.

Fortunately, RiverView now offers the LINX Reflux Management System. LINX is a medical device implanted with a minimally invasive surgical procedure using small incisions. LINX uses a small, flexible band of beads designed to help keep the sphincter closed and stop reflux.

Studies show that after LINX treatment:

• 85 percent of patients were off daily reflux medications five years after the procedure

• 88 percent of patients reported that bothersome heartburn had been eliminated

• 99 percent of patients eliminated regurgitation

• Patients reported significant decrease in symptoms of bloating and gas

• Patients reported significant improvement in quality of life

If you would like to learn more about GERD, treatments and the LINX System, attend the noon luncheon, GERD and Your Treatment Options, to hear RiverView General Surgeon Dr. Lorant Divald explain ways to deal with your symptoms.

The luncheon will be held in Meeting Room #1 of RiverView Health, 323 S. Minnesota Street. Meeting Room #1 is located near the RiverView Clinic entrance on the north side of the building and across from the elevators on the first floor. Due to building construction, all RiverView patients and guests are asked to park in the north parking lot.

The luncheon series is in its 22nd year of sponsorship by RiverView Health. All men and women interested in improving their health are invited to attend. Pre-registration is required. A boxed lunch can be purchased for $3 but must be ordered while pre-registering for the event. Call Holly Anderson at 218-281-9745 for additional information and to pre-register.