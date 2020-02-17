The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Polk County Attorney’s Office recently charged Bryan Andrew Edvall and Katie Marie Edvall, both of East Grand Forks, with five gross misdemeanor counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns. Mr. Edvall is also charged with five felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns.

According to the complaints, the Edvalls failed to file their individual income tax returns for tax years 2014 through 2018. The complaints state that the couple earned enough income through their employers to be required to file income tax returns and pay income tax in Minnesota. The complaints allege that the Edvalls owe more than $42,600 in income tax, penalty, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Each tax-related gross misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a $3,000 fine, or both.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.