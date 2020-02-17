Allegations say she assaulted her husband with a lantern, causing him to be life-flighted

A Red Lake Falls woman is being charged with felony first and second-degree assault after allegedly assaulting her husband with a lantern causing him to be life-flighted to a Fargo hospital for treatment after a January incident. Sheila Kramer, 40, was formally charged on February 7 and is scheduled to make her first court appearance on February 26 with assault charges for causing great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, emergency responders were called to a home in rural Red Lake Falls in Lake Pleasant Township at approximately 4:43 a.m. on January 11 for a report of a man with a head injury. When emergency responders arrived, they found Luke Kramer had a four-inch laceration on his head after reportedly being struck by a glass and metal lantern. The laceration resulted in a loss of blood and rendered him unconscious after it allegedly led to compromising his airway.

The impact of the lantern hitting Kramer’s head was so hard that it hit an artery making the bleeding difficult to control, said the complaint.

Deputies were able to stop Kramer’s bleeding until an ambulance arrived to transport Kramer to an emergency room in Thief River Falls, but Kramer’s injury caused the need for him to be life-flighted to a Fargo hospital for treatment.

Earlier on the evening of the incident on January 11, Sheila Kramer allegedly called 911 around midnight to report that her husband, Luke, had been drinking and wasn’t supposed to because he was on probation. Sheila reportedly told deputies the couple had been arguing about infidelity earlier that night and she stated she did not harm Luke. She allegedly said that Luke possibly hit himself in the head attempting suicide.

If convicted of first-degree assault, Kramer could face 20 years in prison, a $30,000 fine or both. A second-degree assault conviction could result in no more than seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine or both.