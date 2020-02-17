Minnesota students included on the attached list were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in fall 2019.

NDSU awarded 1,034 degrees to students.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.

The following Crookston- students graduated:

• Timothy T. Cymbaluk, BS, Crop and Weed Sciences

• Madison Jo Ringdahl, BS, Psychology



UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN STEVENS POINT

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 500 graduates during the university's winter commencement ceremonies on Dec. 14, 2019.

The graduate list included the following local students:

• Ryan Bittner, Bachelor of Science, Business Admin-Marketing



DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Fall Semester President’s List.

To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Those recognized from the Crookston area include:

• Jessica Tiedemann, Liberal Arts, Crookston

